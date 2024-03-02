Atlanta (Georgia) [United States], March 2 (ANI): In response to the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have provided comprehensive guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of respiratory viruses.

These guidelines offer practical advice for individuals and organisations to navigate the complexities of illness, recovery, and preventing transmission.

Individuals who suspect they may have a respiratory virus are encouraged to prioritise staying at home and avoiding contact with others, even those within the same household. Symptomatic individuals should remain at home until their symptoms improve and they are fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication. However, caution is advised, as individuals may still be contagious even as symptoms improve, according to CDC.

For those who have tested positive for a respiratory virus but remain asymptomatic, the CDC recommends taking added precautions for the next five days. This includes implementing measures such as improved air quality, maintaining rigorous hygiene practices, wearing masks, practicing physical distancing, and considering testing when in close proximity to others indoors. These precautions are particularly crucial to protect individuals from factors that increase their risk of severe illness from respiratory viruses.

The CDC guidelines also emphasise the importance of monitoring symptoms and seeking emergency medical care if experiencing emergency warning signs, such as trouble breathing or chest pain.

Organisations are strongly advised to encourage sick individuals to stay home, provide employees with paid time off, and implement flexible leave and telework policies. Additionally, organisations should consider adopting flexible cancellation or refund policies for customers who find themselves ill.

These guidelines provide a framework for both individuals and organisations to navigate the complexities of respiratory virus infections, particularly in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. By following these recommendations, the aim is to reduce transmission, protect vulnerable populations, and contribute to the collective effort to curb the spread of respiratory viruses, the CDC said. (ANI)

