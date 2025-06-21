Westchester [US], June 21 (ANI): The Consulate General of India (CGI) in New York, in association with the Town of Greenburgh and the Indian Cultural Association of North America (ICANA), celebrated International Day of Yoga 2025 in Westchester with vibrant participation.

In a post on X, the CGI in New York said the event showcased yoga's universal appeal and its message of harmony and well-being. It added that the celebration was organised in collaboration with the Town of Greenburgh and ICANA to mark International Day of Yoga 2025.

Building on the momentum of the Westchester event, the Consulate also hosted a vibrant yoga session at Times Square in collaboration with @TimesSquareNYC, bringing the spirit of International Yoga Day to one of the world's most iconic locations.

Sharing glimpses of the event on X, the Consulate General of India in New York wrote, "CGI New York, in collaboration with @TimesSquareNYC, hosted a vibrant Yoga Session at the iconic Crossroads of the World - Times Square! Here are a few more glimpses from this energizing celebration of wellness and unity. #YogaforOneEarthOneHealth."

Extending the celebrations beyond New York, similar events were held in Washington, DC, where the Indian Embassy organised a vibrant Yoga session at the iconic Lincoln Memorial on Thursday (local time), ahead of International Day of Yoga on June 21. The event saw enthusiastic participation from a large number of people, including members of the Indian diaspora and local residents, showcasing the growing global embrace of yoga.

Speaking at the event, India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, said, "We are all here to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga. An enormous, great, fun-filled celebration of India's ancient civilisation heritage in the form of Yoga. A large number of extended Indian families and the Indian diaspora are present with us here, along with the other citizens of the US. It's a wonderful day, a wonderful experience for us...I want to thank everybody for being here with us this morning to celebrate this heritage from India..."

Yoga and meditation instructor Acharya Govind Brahmachari, who led the session, highlighted Yoga's deeper purpose beyond physical fitness.

"Yoga is widely popular already. We want to bring yoga to every household worldwide because it has many benefits. The deeper aspects of yoga are perhaps not so much known yet. We are here to spread awareness of the original purpose of yoga to actually attain a sense of freedom or oneness with the universe. So that's a deeper aspect of yoga that's very much related to meditation. Then the yoga postures, which are known as yoga asanas, are a part of the practice, part of a holistic system to support the mind, to attain freedom from unpleasant feelings and emotions and thoughts," he said.

Dr Smita Patel, a participant at the session, praised the initiative and highlighted the health benefits of yoga. "I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Modi for starting this 11 years ago, and I liked today's theme 'One Earth, One Health'. As a physician, I believe yoga is as essential as breathing and taking medication. Yoga helps reduce anxiety, improve depression, and for children, it helps their attention span, concentration, ability to focus on a task, and ability to complete a task," she said.

Acharya Madhuvartanand Avdhut from Ananda Marga Yoga and Meditation Centre also shared his thoughts, saying, "The first yogi was Lord Shiva, who came to this earth 7000 years ago. Yoga has three different parts. Yog Asana, Yog Darshan and Yog Sadhana... Yoga is a multi-faceted approach to healthy living. Yoga can bring world peace and it can unite human society..." (ANI)

