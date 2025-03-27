New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of Chile Gabriel Boric Font will pay a state visit to India from April 1-5, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Font will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers, Members of Parliament, senior officials, business associations, media and prominent Chileans involved in the India-Chile cultural connect, as per the statement.

This will be President Boric's first visit to India in his capacity as President. He will visit Agra, Mumbai, and Bengaluru before returning to Chile on April 5. During the visit, Boric will hold talks with PM Modi on April 1, covering the entire gamut of India-Chile relations.

Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary. During his visit, President Boric will hold discussions with President Draupadi Murmu, who will host a banquet in his honour, the statement said.

India's relations with Chile have traditionally been warm and friendly. Chile is an important partner for India in the Latin American region. Chile was the only country in the LAC region to send a Special Envoy to India's Independence Day celebrations in 1947.

The two countries have commonality of views on several international issues including UNSC reforms, climate change, renewable energy and terrorism. Chile is also an important trading partner for India in the LAC region, as per the statement.

In Mumbai and Bengaluru, Boric will meet the political leadership, business and industry representatives, startups, innovators and tech leaders, as per MEA.

The forthcoming State Visit of President Boric will provide an opportunity for the leaders to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties, as well as to discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both countries cooperate extensively in multilateral fora and share similar views on climate change/renewable energy and on expansion and reforms of the UNSC.

Chile articulated its support for India's claim to a permanent seat in the UNSC in a Joint Statement issued at the conclusion of the official visit of Chilean Foreign Minister to India in April 2003, and has consistently reiterated this support since then. Chile shares India's concerns regarding the threat of international terrorism and has condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. (ANI)

