Geneva [Switzerland], February 19 (ANI): Senior activists from Uyghur, Tibetan and Chinese Christian communities used the platform of the Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy to sharply criticise China's human rights record, accusing the Chinese government of intensifying repression across multiple regions and faith groups.

Dolkun Isa, former president of the World Uyghur Congress, alleged that Uyghurs continue to face mass detentions, enforced disappearances and forced labour. He claimed thousands of intellectuals remain imprisoned and accused China of running a global disinformation campaign to deflect scrutiny. Isa also criticised democratic governments and multinational corporations for maintaining business ties with China despite mounting human rights concerns, calling such engagement "unacceptable" in the face of alleged abuses.

From the Tibetan community, Pasang Dolma, president of the Tibetan Women's Association in Switzerland, renewed calls for information about Gedhun Choekyi Nyima. Recognised in 1995 by the 14th Dalai Lama as the 11th Panchen Lama, Nyima disappeared shortly after and has not been seen publicly since. Dolma described him as the "youngest political prisoner in the world" and urged the United Nations to press China for proof of his whereabouts and release.

Adding to the criticism was Grace Jin Drexel, daughter of detained Chinese pastor Ezra Jin Mingri, founder of the underground Zion Church network. She told delegates that her father was arrested in October 2025 in Beihai, Guangxi, during what she described as a sweeping crackdown on independent Christian worship. According to Drexel, dozens of pastors and church members were detained as authorities targeted unregistered religious gatherings.

Speakers collectively appealed to the European Union and other democratic governments to move beyond statements of concern and adopt concrete measures, including diplomatic pressure and accountability mechanisms against China's gruesome oppression and subjugation of various communities. (ANI)

