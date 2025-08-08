Maryland [US], August 8 (ANI): China has ramped up its naval and coast guard presence in the South China Sea over the past week in direct response to India and the Philippines conducting their first-ever joint patrols in the contested waters, according to reporting by the US Naval Institute (USNI) News.

The People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) conducted "routine patrols" from Friday to Monday, aimed at countering what Beijing described as "provocative actions" by Manila and unnamed "non-regional countries."

As per USNI News, the Southern Theatre Command of the PLA accused the joint activities of undermining peace and stability in the region. Tian Junli, the command's spokesperson, reiterated China's opposition to "external interference" in what it considers its sovereign waters.

The week-long escalation follows a high-profile maritime cooperative activity on Sunday, where three Indian Navy warships, guided-missile destroyer INS Delhi (D 61), anti-submarine corvette INS Kiltan (P 30), and fleet tanker INS Shakti (A 57), joined the Philippine Navy's BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150) and BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG 06) in joint combat drills. These included surface warfare, anti-air and anti-submarine operations, USNI News reported.

Two PLAN warships were seen shadowing the exercise, which unfolded within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) but also inside Beijing's controversial 10-dash line claim. According to USNI News, the Chinese Coast Guard simultaneously conducted maritime law enforcement patrols at Scarborough Shoal, reinforcing its presence at one of the region's most sensitive flashpoints.

The timing of these developments is critical. As per USNI News, Philippine President Bongbong Marcos is currently visiting New Delhi, where both countries formally upgraded their relationship to a strategic partnership. The visit included renewed commitments to deepen defence and maritime cooperation, further agitating Beijing, which views such partnerships as hostile.

India's involvement in the South China Sea, traditionally outside its sphere of influence, signals a bold strategic shift. USNI News notes that New Delhi's arms exports, including the landmark delivery of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines, are aimed squarely at countering China's growing maritime dominance. One missile base is already operational near Scarborough Shoal, within striking distance of key Chinese installations.

While China frames its recent manoeuvres as routine, USNI News underscores that the uptick in activity reveals heightened concern in Beijing over the formation of a multilateral coalition backing Manila. This includes not just India, but also the U.S., Australia, Japan, and several European partners, all asserting navigational rights in defiance of Chinese claims.

As per USNI News, with new military pacts, arms deals, and joint patrols now underway, the South China Sea is entering a new and dangerous phase of great power competition. (ANI)

