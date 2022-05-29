Beijing [China], May 29 (ANI): The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 54 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases of which 29 were reported in Shanghai and 14 were reported in Beijing, said the National Health Commission on Sunday.

According to the Beijing municipal health commission, 14 new confirmed locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and seven local asymptomatic cases were reported in Beijing on Saturday, as per Xinhua News Agency while 50 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals soon after recovery.

Further, stating the reports on Sunday, the National Health Commission claimed that over 252 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday. The total number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached about 215,860 on Saturday. (ANI)

