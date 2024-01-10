Beijing, Jan 10 (AP) China's space agency said on Wednesday that its latest lunar explorer had arrived at the launch site in preparation for a mission to the moon in the first half of this year.

State broadcaster CCTV posted photos on its website of the unit under wraps as it was unloaded from a large cargo airplane earlier this week and then transported by flatbed truck to the Wenchang launch site on southern China's Hainan island.

Also Read | Ecuador: Gunmen Take Over Live TV Broadcast, President Daniel Noboa Declares ‘Internal Armed Conflict’ (Watch Video).

The announcement came a day after a US company abandoned a lunar landing planned for February 23 because of a fuel leak that started soon after takeoff on Monday.

China and the US are both pursuing plans to land astronauts on the moon in what has become a growing rivalry in space. The US plans to do so in 2026, and China's target date is before 2030.

Also Read | US Shocker: Teacher Engages in Sex Acts With Minor Boy, Uses Other Students as 'Lookouts' in Missouri; Arrested.

The China National Space Administration said that pre-launch tests would be carried out on its Chang'e-6 probe. The mission's goals include bringing back samples from the far side of the moon.

Another US moon lander from a Houston company is due to launch next month.

Four countries — the US, Russia, China and India — have landed spacecraft on the moon. Only the United States has previously put astronauts on the moon. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)