Beijing [China], February 1 (ANI): In a bold act just before the Chinese Communist Party's key sessions, a lone protestor, Chai Song, projected an anti-Xi slogan, leading to immediate police action against his girlfriend and friends, prompting his recent decision to speak out for their safety, Voice of America reported.

Following his act of protest, Chai said, authorities immediately dispatched a police team to arrest his girlfriend and two friends and cut off their contact with the outside world to reduce the social impact of the incident.

Until recently, he said, he has kept quiet for the safety of his friends, but now he believes that widespread public attention is a better way to protect them, as reported by Voice of America.

Chai had projected a powerful anti-Communist slogan on the outer wall of Wanda Plaza in Jinan, Shandong Province, on February 21, 2023.

The message read: "Overthrow the Communist Party. Overthrow Xi Jinping."

The individual behind the protest is revealed to be 29-year-old, former real estate rental broker who fled to the United States last year.

In an exclusive telephone interview with Voice of America's Mandarin Service, Chai shared details about his inspiration and the intricate planning that went into the audacious act.

Chai was motivated by the actions of Peng Lifa, who displayed two banners on a busy Beijing bridge on October 13, 2022. Unlike Peng, who was swiftly arrested, Chai successfully projected his message, sparking immediate police action against his girlfriend and two friends.

However, he said, he was quiet for the safety of his friends, but now he believes that widespread public attention could be a better way to protect them.

In the interview, Chai sheds light on his decision to use a projector, citing Peng's bravery and the desire to ensure his personal safety. He rented a space on the 13th floor of Wanda Plaza, strategically choosing a location with substantial foot traffic.

Chai meticulously prepared, including carving the necessary characters himself to avoid arousing suspicion.

Upon remotely activating the projector from a hotel room in Panama, Chai's act garnered significant attention.

Police were quick to respond, with approximately 50 officers arresting his friend that night. Authorities subjected Chai's family and friends to interrogations, intensifying the investigation by delving into his background, including contacting teachers and former employers.

Chai explained his choice of slogan, stating that it reflected his genuine desire for change, acknowledging the difficulty of its realisation and the collective effort required, Voice of America reported. (ANI)

