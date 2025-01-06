Seoul [South Korea], January 6 (ANI): A Chinese man in his 40s has been referred to prosecutors for allegedly filming the National Intelligence Service (NIS) headquarters using a drone, police officials said on Monday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The man reportedly captured footage of the NIS building in southern Seoul while also filming the nearby Heolleung and Illeung Royal Tombs, historical burial sites from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).

According to South Korea's National Police Agency, the individual was referred last week on charges of violating the Protection of Military Bases and Installations Act as well as the Cultural Heritage Protection Act.

The investigation revealed that the drone activity took place in a restricted area near the NIS headquarters, a high-security location critical to national intelligence operations, reported Yonhap News Agency.

Meanwhile, in a related development concerning drone security, Border Security Force (BSF) troops in India recovered a Pakistani-made drone in Punjab's Amritsar district.

Officials said the discovery was made during a late-night counter-drone operation near the village of Dhanoe Khurd. A DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone of Chinese origin was found in a farming field following extensive search efforts by BSF personnel.

A Public Relations Officer from the Punjab Frontier of the BSF highlighted that the drone recovery was part of a robust counter-measure strategy deployed in the border region. "The diligent efforts of BSF troops thwarted yet another intrusion of illicit drones from across the border," the official said.

The incident underscores heightened concerns about drone use for potential cross-border smuggling or surveillance.

These two cases underscore the growing security challenges posed by unauthorised drone activity in sensitive areas, with both nations implementing strict measures to address the threat.

South Korean authorities continue to investigate the motives behind the Chinese man's actions, while Indian forces remain vigilant in countering drone intrusions at the border. (ANI)

