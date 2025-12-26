Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Beijing [China], December 26 (ANI): Christmas Eve was largely uneventful in many parts of China this year as the Chinese Communist government imposed stricter measures on religious gatherings, public festivities and even holiday decorations, according to accounts from pastors, Christians and local residents across the country documented by The Epoch Times (TET).

House churches in several provinces reported that their planned Christmas services were obstructed by state security agents.

Universities cautioned students against public celebrations or social media references to Christmas.

Police in Shanghai detained individuals participating in impromptu street events.

Commercial Christmas displays also declined noticeably or were restricted to designated areas.

Religious activities linked to Christmas were largely confined to officially recognised venues, while public expressions of the holiday were increasingly suppressed.

On December 24, Christians associated with China's underground house churches in Shandong, Zhejiang and Sichuan provinces said they were prevented from holding Christmas Eve services by local state security personnel, according to the TET report.

Pastor Huang from Qingdao in Shandong Province said authorities informed church members that gatherings for Christmas Eve services were not allowed.

He and his family instead held a private meeting at home with a few close friends.

"All group gatherings are prohibited here," Huang said.

"Shopping malls are also not permitted to display Christmas trees or decorations. There is no Christmas spirit at all this year, not only in Qingdao but also in other areas, as reported by fellow Christians from other locations," he said, as quoted by TET.

In Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, a city known for its large Christian population, Pastor Wang told The Epoch Times that officials allowed Christmas events only at government-recognised churches.

"Several believers detained earlier in December have yet to be released," he said.

"As a result, many [Christians] here feel discouraged from attending group activities," as cited in the TET report.

Under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), only state-sanctioned Christian churches aligned with the CCP are officially recognised.

Sermons and activities must strictly comply with regulations set by the CCP's National Religious Affairs Administration.

According to TET, these government-approved churches have been required to remove Christian symbols such as crosses and images of Jesus and replace them with portraits of CCP leaders while promoting communist ideology during sermons. (ANI)

