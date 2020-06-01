World News | Christo, Artist Known for Massive, Fleeting Displays, Dies

World. (File Image)

New York, Jun 1 (AP) Christo, known for massive, ephemeral public arts projects, has died. He was 84.

His death was announced on Twitter and the artist's web page. No cause of death was given.

Along with his late wife Jeanne-Claude, the artists careers were defined by the massive, ambitious art projects that quickly disappeared soon after they were erected.

In 2001, he installed more than 7,500 vinyl gates in New York's Central Park and wrapped the Reichstag in Berlin in fabric with an aluminum sheen in 1995.

The statement said the artist's next project, L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped, is slated to appear in September in Paris as planned. (AP)

