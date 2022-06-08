London [United Kingdom], June 8 (ANI): Cinemagoers across the United Kingdom have hit out at the protests that led the world's second-largest cinema chain Cineworld to pull an Islamic history drama film "The Lady of Heaven" from all screens in Sheffield, Bolton and Birmingham.

Several cinemagoers, quoted by different media houses across the country, called these protests ridiculous for they prevented any discussion in the public discourse and unnecessarily labelled a piece of art as "blasphemous".

Also Read | Cockroaches Released in New York Courtroom During Hearing; Courthouse Closed for A Day for Fumigation.

Earlier, the protests erupted in the immediate aftermath of the release of the film last week and continued for four days until Cineworld decided to pull the film citing the safety of their staff was paramount to them.

English daily Mail Online quoted the movie's executive producer, Malik Shlibak, saying that "the decision to pull it is unacceptable". Shlibak also accused the chain of 'bowing down to radical extremists'.

Also Read | Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Turkey To Unblock Wheat Supplies From Ukraine.

The film has been made with a budget of Euro 12 million.

Quoted by Mail online, a cinemagoer said "If you shut down dialogue you have nothing. You have a world of ignorance. This film creates a talking point. You don't have to believe it and if you don't you should do your own research."

The film depicts the life of Lady Fatima, one of the daughters of the Prophet Muhammad. Muslim protesters say it hurts their sentiment and spreads hate.

Moviegoers however have said that most of those who are out on the streets preventing others from watching the movie have not seen the film themselves and they are hindering all forms of discussions that should be a part of a healthy society. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)