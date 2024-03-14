Islamabad [Pakistan], March 14 (ANI): Civil society organisations in Pakistan hit out at the continued disruption of social media platforms and network shutdowns across the country, demanding that the clampdown be immediately lifted, Dawn reported.

Access to X has been disrupted in many areas of Pakistan since February 17, when former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Chattha accused the chief election commissioner and chief justice of Pakistan of being involved in rigging the February 8 general elections, according to the report.

Similar disruptions were also observed during the general elections.

A group of human rights activists and civil society organisations issued a statement on Wednesday, expressing "profound concern over the increasing instances" of internet shutdowns and social media platform blocking, saying that such actions not only infringed upon fundamental rights of freedom of expression and access to information but also set a "troubling precedent of throttling genuine political discourse, including plurality of voices in the country".

"The arbitrary blocking of platforms, including the prolonged and unannounced disruption of 'X' is a sobering illustration of growing digital censorship in the country. Such actions not only silence diverse political voices but also create an environment which contributes to the spread of misinformation. Today, digital platforms play a pivotal role in shaping public discourse, and ensuring the free flow of information, through these digital mediums, is imperative for an informed society and fair electoral processes," it added.

It said that the disruption of 'X' without any undue reason undermines Pakistan's international law commitments.

"The suppression of digital platforms, especially when initiated without transparency, often lacks adherence to due legal process and thus, undermines Pakistan's international law commitments," the statement read, according to Dawn.

It also criticised the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for its inaction over the matter, saying its complete silence was 'extremely alarming' as it had "failed to furnish any reasons for its actions and exceeded its mandate to block an entire internet platform".

The statement said the absence of transparency in the decision-making processes surrounding network shutdowns and platform blocking, and the "complete disregard for any accountability" have resulted in an "obvious erosion of trust between the state and its citizens".

"We are also dismayed by reports of throttling of VPNs (virtual private networks), undermining people's access to information and right to privacy," it added.

"We urge the incoming government, regulators and other public bodies to recognise that any action that affects the flow of information and limits citizen's ability to express themselves, has a direct and lingering impact on citizen's human rights, including the right to political participation," the statement read further. (ANI)

