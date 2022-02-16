Kathmandu [Nepal], February 16 (ANI): Fierce clash has erupted near the Nepal Parliament on Wednesday as a group protesting on the street clashed with police as the protestors were trying to enter the restricted area.

The group led by various political parties opposing a US grant assistance clashed with police as they made attempts to storm into the area near Parliament which has been ordered a no-demonstration area by the local administrations.

The Nepal opposition Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) on other hand has continued to obstruct the house for 162nd day leading to the adjournment of proceedings till 1 pm, Friday.

The meeting of the House of Representatives which started Wednesday after 59 days also witnessed lawmakers of the main opposition CPN (UML) walking down to the well, shouting slogans. Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota repeatedly sought to calm down the shouting UML lawmakers but failed.

The opposition has been demanding the resignation of Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota, accusing him of not fulfilling his duties by not removing the 14 lawmakers from their posts against whom the CPN-UML had requested the Speaker to take action. The UML has been protesting in the House of Representatives sessions demanding its demands be addressed. (ANI)

