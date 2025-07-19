Barcelona [Spain], July 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a round table meeting with textile machinery companies in Barcelona, an official statement said.

The objective of the meeting was to establish Madhya Pradesh as a textile machinery manufacturing hub and promote partnerships with European technology providers. Yadav gave information about the state's investor-friendly policies, special textile parks, SEZs, and incentive schemes.

CM Yadav expressed his commitment to promoting technology transfer and sustainable production. European companies were invited to establish production units in Madhya Pradesh, according to the statement.

Key representatives from leading textile machinery companies in the US, Italy, and Spain attended the meeting.

Leading textile companies in Madhya Pradesh, including Best Corp, Pratibha Syntex, Shreeji Polymers, and DB Group, also participated in the meeting, the statement read.

Yadav also held talks with Spain's Foreign Minister Jaume Duch Guillot.

"During the Spain visit today, a meeting was held in Catalonia with Hon'ble Foreign Minister Mr. Jaume Duch Guillot. Discussions focused on academic partnerships along with collaboration in higher education and research, as well as investment and technological cooperation in sectors such as food processing, textiles, and renewable energy. Suggestions were also shared on various topics, including joint tourism promotion to showcase Madhya Pradesh's World Heritage Sites across Europe," Yadav said in a post on X.

He also signed an MoU between MP and Submer, a company that specialises in data centre cooling technology.

"At the Invest in Madhya Pradesh Business Forum held today in Barcelona, the capital of Spain, detailed discussions were held with entrepreneurs on the immense potential for investment and trade in Madhya Pradesh, and they were invited to explore opportunities in the state. On this occasion, an MoU was also signed between MP State Electronics Development Corporation and Submer. It is a matter of pride that Madhya Pradesh has successfully earned the trust of global investors through its stable governance, industry-friendly policies, simplified procedures, and prompt decision-making," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

