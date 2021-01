Kabul [Afghanistan], January 1 (ANI): Three miners were killed in a coal mine accident on Friday in Afghanistan's Samangan province.

TOLO News quoted Monir Ahmad Rahimi, spokesman for Samangan police, as saying that three miners died as a coal mine collapsed in Dara-e-Soof district in Samangan province.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

