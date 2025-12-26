Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 26 (ANI/TPS): A combined terrorist attack was carried out in northern Israel today.

According to initial police estimates, the assailant, an Arab from the city of Qabatiya in Judea and Samaria, intentionally ran over and fatally injured with his vehicle a 68-year-old man in Beit She'an. He then fled the scene and stabbed a 19-year-old woman outside Kibbutz Ein Harod, who was also lifeless when she was found.

The terrorist was shot by a passing civilian near Maanot Junction in Afula and taken to an Israeli hospital, where he is being treated. His condition is described as moderate.

(This is a developing story). (ANI/TPS)

