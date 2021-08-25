External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Admiral John C Aquilino, Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command.

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Admiral John C Aquilino, Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command and discussed developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Pleased to receive Commander US @INDOPACOM Admiral John Aquilino. Interesting discussion on developments in the Indo-Pacific," the minister said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the US Admiral addressed an event here on 'India-US Partnership: Securing the 21st Century'. (ANI)

