Rarotonga [Cook Islands], January 1 (ANI): Cook Islands to open for tourism from January 14 for fully vaccinated New Zealanders.

The Cooks is one of a few countries in the world that has never recorded a case of Covid-19 and it will re-open their borders to fully-vaccinated Kiwi travellers from January 13, 2022.

New Zealanders will be the only foreigners allowed to travel to the Pacific Island nation at this time, although Australians may be admitted later on, according to a report by the government of Cook Islands.

Cook Island boasts an enviable vaccination rate more than 99 per cent of the eligible population has now been double jabbed.

Cook Islands Government announced on Friday it has 'no plans' to revisit the January 13 border reopening despite two Omicron community cases in New Zealand

As a part of travelling procedure, all travellers will need to take a Covid-19 test no more than 72 hours before departing, and provide evidence of a negative test result both on departure and on arrival in the Cook Islands.

The Cook Islands government announced last Friday that quarantine-free travel could recommence from mid-January, provided travellers meet certain requirements. (ANI)

