London [UK], October 11 (ANI): King Charles III's coronation ceremony is set to take place on May 26, 2023.

"The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort," tweeted The Royal Family.

Charles will then become the oldest monarch in British history, having turned 74 by the time of the coronation.

As per tradition, the incoming king will sit on the throne known as Edward's Chair (named after King Charles II in 1661) while wielding the sovereign's sceptre, rod, and orb, which symbolises the Christian world.

His reign as a king will officially begin in May. Along with him, Camilla Parker-Bowles will be crowned as Queen Consort.

Charles was proclaimed as the monarch of the UK and the Commonwealth on September 10 after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8.

In a speech to the privy council, he said, "My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me."

He added that he will "strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony, and prosperity of the peoples of these islands, and of the commonwealth realms and territories across the world."

Lastly, he concluded, "I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the crown estate to the government for the benefit of all in return for the sovereign grant which supports my official duties as head of state and head of the nation."

The death of the 96-year-old Queen ended a generation-spanning, seven-decade reign that made her a beacon of stability in a tumultuous world. (ANI)

