Washington [US], August 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of coronavirus-related deaths globally reached 800,000 on Saturday, according to figures provided by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has recorded the highest death toll of 175,429, followed by Brazil with 113,358 and India with 55,794.

The infection count is nearing 23 million mark. The United States leads the count with 5.6 million cases. Brazil has reported a total of 3.5 million cases and India 2.9 million.(ANI/Sputnik)

