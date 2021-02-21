Phnom Penh [Cambodia], February 21 (ANI): An outbreak of coronavirus has been reported in the Chinese expat community in Cambodia with most of the 32 people, who tested positive for the virus recently are Chinese nationals, local media reported.

The new patients are in their twenties and thirties. Twenty-nine of them are Chines and the rest Cambodian, Chilean and Vietnamese nationals, Khmer Times reported.

Twenty-four out of the 32 positive cases announced on Saturday by Prime Minister Premier Hun Sen got infected with COVID-19 from a Chinese woman who applied for a health certificate in order to return to China.

The Prime Minister had declared the third COVID-19 community outbreak in Phnom Penh capital city, after the detection of the 32 new cases.

He called for understanding as some areas in Phnom Penh have been blocked and the residents in those areas will be tested and placed under a 14-day quarantine.

The Chinese embassy in Cambodia has urged its citizens to comply with local coronavirus control rules after an outbreak among Chinese nationals in the country.

"Chinese nationals must strictly follow the pandemic control rules of the Cambodian government," the embassy said.

"Anyone with relevant symptoms must go to hospital, rather than hide it. Those diagnosed must cope with the government requirement for treatment in isolation and honestly report their close contacts," it added.

The country has so far reported about 500 cases and no deaths during the pandemic.

News of the outbreak prompted speculation online that some Chinese had left their assigned quarantine hotels without permission or even evaded the medical treatment.

The embassy responded swiftly on Saturday, saying: "The coronavirus is the enemy of humankind. Everyone needs to join hands to fight the pandemic." (ANI)

