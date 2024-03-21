London [UK], March 21 (ANI): Muttahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has accused the 'corrupt' military generals of ruining Pakistan by stealing the people's mandate through the 'worst and unprecedented rigging' in the general elections held on February 8.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services.

While addressing the workers on the occasion of MQM's 40th foundation day on Sunday, Hussain said that 40 years ago at University of Karachi, the All Pakistan Muhajir Students Organisation ( APMSO) was established and then it started gaining momentum and then it was transformed into MQM on March 18, 1984.

MQM was so popular that people from all corners of Pakistan started joining it, he said.

Altaf Hussain said they expanded the canvas of MQM and changed it to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement in 1997. He stated that Pakistan's military establishment started military operation on June 19, 1992, to eliminate MQM.

"To eliminate MQM, we were massacred, our residential colonies were attacked, Qasba-Aligarh and Hyderabad arson and carnage happened but MQM could not be eliminated."

He said the military establishment created many splinter groups in MQM to weaken the party.

He claimed that the military establishment gave these traitors 17 seats through rigging on February 8, while the people of Pakistan rejected them. Expressing concern over the situation in Pakistan, Altaf Hussain said that the military establishment shall bear the worst repercussions as the economy of the nation is in the doldrums, there's worst inflation and the poor are committing collective suicides.

The MQM supremo said that the corrupt military generals have jeopardised the foundations of Pakistan by committing the worst rigging and stealing the public mandate in the election held on February 8.

He said that the army carried out so many operations against MQM, killed thousands of party workers, inflicted many atrocities on the nation, banned MQM, sealed its headquarters, 'Nine Zero,' and even set it on fire after it was bulldozed. He stressed that the military has made every effort to eliminate MQM but to no avail and added that the party's canvas is widening day by day. (ANI)

