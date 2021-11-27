Durham, Nov 27 (AP) A person was shot during an apparent fight at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving, a city councilman said. Police said in the late afternoon that there was no further threat to the public.

Durham City Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton told multiple news outlets a person had been shot at The Streets at Southpoint mall on Friday. He said he had spoken to the police chief. It was not immediately clear how badly the person was wounded.

Also Read | B.1.1.529: Know All About The New COVID-19 Variant That Has The Scientists Worried.

The Durham Police Department issued a news release confirming there was a shooting that led to the mall being evacuated.

"There is no further threat at the mall," the statement said.

Also Read | Czech Republic Hits New Record High of 27,717 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; President Milos Zeman To Be Discharged From Hospital.

The mall said on its website that it was closed until further notice but did not elaborate.

WRAL-TV showed traffic snarled around the mall, with lines of cars trying to exit the parking lot, and numerous police cars with lights flashing outside a department store.

Shoppers told the television station that crowds of people began to run out of the mall after the noisy altercation that began with yelling and included what sounded like gunshots. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)