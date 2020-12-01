Male [Maldives], December 1 (ANI/Xinhua): The total count of COVID-19 cases has crossed 13,000-mark in the Maldives, local media reported on Tuesday.

A total of 17 new cases of COVID-19 were detected by the Health Protection Agency (HPA) taking the country's total count to 13,011.

There are 1,019 active cases of COVID-19 in Maldives out of which 95 have been hospitalized for treatment.

A total of 11,939 patients have fully recovered. Forty-six patients have died due to the virus. (ANI/Xinhua)

