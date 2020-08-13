Brasilia [Brazil], August 13 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 55,155 to 3,164,785 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

The death toll has risen by 1,175 to 104,201 people within the same period of time.

Also Read | Severe Waterlogging at Manekshaw Road Due to Rainfall in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 52,160 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,274 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 5.1 million COVID-19 patients.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Argentina & Mexico to Produce AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine For Most of Latin America.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 20.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 745,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)