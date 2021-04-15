Kathmandu, Apr 15 (PTI) Nepal on Thursday declared 14 districts, including the Kathmandu Valley, as COVID-19 hotspots as the second wave of the deadly contagion struck the country.

The country's national coronavirus tally jumped to 282,054 with the Ministry of Health and Population confirming 490 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Of the total cases so far, 274,604 people have recovered whereas 3,066 died, according to the ministry.

In the past 24 hours, 157 people have been discharged while five died.

So far, 2,329,547 people have been tested in the country, including 3,588 in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 4,384 active patients undergoing treatment at different isolation centres across Nepal.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Kaski, Rupandehi, Chitwan, Banke, Parsa, Kailali, Morang, Dang, Surkhet, Bara and Banglung districts were extremely affected by the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

The ministry declared them as COVID-19 hotspots and asked students not to go to schools in these districts.

The people have been urged not to go to restaurants and clubs after 7 PM.

They have also been advised to avoid indulging in sports activities, gymnasiums, public worship at temples, fairs, conferences, meetings, gatherings, cinemas, shopping malls, theatres, party palaces, health clubs and swimming pools.

Similarly, hotels are advised not to allow guests without a negative report.

