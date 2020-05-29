World News | COVID-19 Toll in Brazil Rises by 1,156 to 26,754

World. (File Image)

Brasilia [Brazil], May 29 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people, who died of COVID-19 in Brazil, increased by a record 1,156 to 26,754 within the past 24 hours, the national health ministry said on late Thursday.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases rose by 26,417 to 438,238.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 20,599 new cases of coronavirus and 1,086 new fatalities.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.7 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide, with over 358,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

