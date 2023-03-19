Lahore [Pakistan], March 19 (ANI): Calling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan a 'coward,' Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah slammed him for creating chaos in the country and said that he might die of a heart attack if sent to jail, ARY news reported on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Sanaullah said "that coward" (Khan) created chaos to avoid the arrest, alleging that the PTI Chief went to the Islamabad judicial complex along with 100 armed men.

He also noted that the coalition government had offered the PTI chief "foolproof security", but the latter went to Islamabad along with a "mob of 300-400". He also said that Khan was allowed to sign his attendance from his car, and allowed to leave.

The Interior minister further said that a man who refuses to obey court orders was granted protective bail before the court appearance. "On the other hand, he is getting pre-arrest bail in cases. This way, troublemakers get encouraged," he added.

"Imran Khan has put the country at stake as he was afraid of going to jail," Sanaullah said, adding that the former prime minister was bent on killing people to avoid jail, according to ARY News.

Referring to the Zaman Park operation, Rana Sanaullah claimed that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) carried out the drive with a search warrant. He reiterated that the operation was meant to clear the vicinity of the no-go area.

Earlier, a Pakistan court on Saturday cancelled arrest warrants for Khan in the Toshakhana case, and adjourned the hearing till March 30, The Express Tribune reported.

Stating that the situation was not conducive to holding the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal instructed the former prime minister Imran Khan to ensure his presence at the next hearing on March 30.

Earlier, the judge allowed Imran Khan to leave after his attendance was marked outside the G-11 Judicial Complex amid unrest between police and party supporter, reported The Express Tribune.

Imran Khan departed for Lahore without stepping out of his bullet-proof vehicle at the gate of the Judicial Complex.

The hearing was scheduled to take place on Saturday. However, the judge adjourned the hearing after the PTI workers and police clashed outside the judicial complex.

The court said that the situation was not conducive to holding the hearing and asked all those who had gathered outside the Judicial Complex to leave peacefully.

Intense clashes broke out between the two sides as Imran Khan's convoy reached the Judicial Complex ahead of the party chairman's appearance before a district and sessions court in the Toshakhana case, as per The Express Tribune report. (ANI)

