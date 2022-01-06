Almaty [Kazakhstan], January 6 (ANI/Sputnik) - Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) forces will be dispatched to Kazakhstan for a limited period of time and will guard state and military facilities and assist local law enforcement, the secretariat of the organization said on Thursday.

"In accordance with the decision made by the CSTO Collective Security Council on January 6, 2022, Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization were sent to Kazakhstan for a limited period of time to stabilize and normalize the situation," the CSTO secretariat added.

"The main tasks... will be guarding important state and military facilities and rendering assistance to the law enforcement of Kazakhstan in stabilizing the situation and returning it to the legal framework." (ANI/Sputnik)

