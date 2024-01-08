Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 8 (ANI/WAM): SteelFab 2024, the biggest event of its kind across the Middle East and North Africa region, launches tomorrow, Monday, at Expo Centre Sharjah, bringing together over 275 exhibitors hailing from 35 countries for the exhibition's 19th edition.

The event, which is organised by the Centre with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is set to showcase the latest advancements in the metalworking field.

Through January 11, the exhibition will host over 600 local and international brands. Global manufacturers, producers, and suppliers in the iron and steel sector will have the chance to peruse innovative industrial technologies and solutions displayed by the field's leading companies from the UK, Germany, Italy, the US, China, the Netherlands, and India, alongside local and regional companies.

SteelFab has become a much-anticipated annual event hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah, popular among stakeholders in the iron and steel sector and the numerous related industries.

This year's edition features a robust agenda of events including a set of live demonstrations of cutting-edge iron and steel technologies, through which producers, industrialists, and experts in the metalworking industries will present the field's latest developments and future prospects for the steel fabrication market.

The four-day exhibition will feature the latest technologies in the iron and steel industries, including machinery, equipment, and technology for steel production.

Additionally, it will showcase CNC cutting systems, energy sources employed in cutting and welding machinery, materials and consumer products, accessories, electronic beam welding apparatus, material handling tools, cost-effective laser systems for metal cutting, steel processing machinery, and artificial intelligence robots.

SteelFab will open its doors to visitors from 10 am to 6 pm daily. (ANI/WAM)

