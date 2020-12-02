Nicosia [Cyprus], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades received the UN Secretary General's special envoy on the Cyprus dispute, Jane Holl Lute, at the presidential palace on Tuesday evening and informed her of the Greek Cypriot readiness to attend an informal conference on the Cyprus settlement under UN auspices, Cypriot government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios said.

The UN Secretary General's special envoy arrived in Cyprus to prepare for the convening of a five-sided informal meeting with the participation of the leaders of two communities of the island, as well as Greece, Turkey and the UK - the three powers guarantors of independence, territorial integrity and security of Cyprus. The UN chief initiated the informal meeting.

"The President of the Republic informed Ms. Lute of our side's readiness and determination to take part in an informal conference to be convened by the UN Secretary-General in accordance with his mandate determined by the UN Security Council," Kousios said.

"The President also reaffirmed our side's position on resolving the Cyprus problem and expressed readiness to continue negotiations from where they were interrupted in Crans-Montana," he said. (ANI/Sputnik)

