Copenhagen (Denmark), May 26 (AP) Danish police arrested two people on Monday on charges of murdering a man whose body was discovered in a sewer earlier this year.

The body of a 26-year-old Polish man was found on February 28 by crews doing work inside the sewer in the East Jutland area of Denmark, about 167 kilometers west of Copenhagen.

Also Read | Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Benjamin Netanyahu Government Rejects New Ceasefire Deal Proposed by US Mediators.

The suspects, a 41-year-old Polish man and a 30-year-old Danish woman, were charged with murder on Monday, police said in a statement. Investigators carried out searches at several different addresses.

Authorities did not give a motive for the killing. The suspects are scheduled to be in court Tuesday for a closed-door hearing. (AP)

Also Read | Turkey: UK Woman on Holiday Trip Dies Hours After Landing in Istanbul, Family Demands Answers As Her Heart Goes Missing From Chest Cavity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)