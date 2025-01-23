Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu meeting Bill Gates during the sidelines of the WEF (Photo/X@ncbn)

Davos [Switzerland], January 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met Microsoft and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) Founder, Bill Gates, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum summit in Davos.

The meeting between the two leaders focused on forging partnerships to transform the state of Andhra Pradesh into a 'global hub' for health, education, and innovation, an official statement stated.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister proposed the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Health Innovation and Diagnostics in Andhra Pradesh. Highlighting the potential of the Centre to deliver cutting-edge healthcare services to the public, CM Naidu emphasised the state's commitment to leveraging innovation to improve public health outcomes.

CM Naidu also invited Bill Gates to join the advisory board for the proposed Artificial Intelligence University in Andhra Pradesh. This initiative aims to position the state as a leader in AI research and development, aligning with global advancements in technology and education, as per the statement.

The Chief Minister also expressed interest in implementing BMGF's successful programmes, such as health dashboards and other social initiatives, within Andhra Pradesh. He underscored the need for collaboration to adapt global innovations to local challenges, ensuring maximum impact, the statement read.

Chandrababu Naidu assured Bill Gates that Andhra Pradesh could serve as a gateway for the foundation's initiatives across South India, providing a platform to amplify its reach and effectiveness in the region.

"I am delighted to meet Bill Gates again after a long time," said CM Chandrababu Naidu.

"His (Bill Gates) focus on technology and innovation has been an inspiration to all. We discussed opportunities for collaboration in health and AI innovation, and I look forward to BMGF's partnership in Andhra Pradesh's progress," he added.

CM Chandrababu Naidu also met Willem Uijen, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Unilever, a global leader in consumer goods known for its food, home care, beauty, and personal care products. Operating in India under the name Hindustan Unilever, the company is looking to expand in line with India's growing demand.

As part of its expansion, Unilever is considering setting up a palm oil industry with an investment of INR 330 crore in Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister highlighted Visakhapatnam as an ideal location for a technology Centre related to Unilever's beauty portfolio.

He also emphasised that Hindustan Unilever could benefit from the state's vast agricultural output, which would support food processing, beauty, and home care product manufacturing. He invited the company to invest further in the state.

According to the statement, in a meeting with Roberto Bocca, a member of the World Economic Forum's Executive Committee and Head of the Center for Energy and Materials (Cenmat), the Chief Minister sought assistance in attracting global investments to Andhra Pradesh in areas such as green hydrogen, battery storage, and solar manufacturing.

He also requested the WEF's support for establishing a Clean Energy Knowledge and Skill Development Center in the state. (ANI)

