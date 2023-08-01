Kyiv [Ukraine], August 1 (ANI): The death toll has risen to six in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih attack that also left at least 75 injured, Al Jazeera reported citing the officials.

The city of Kryvyi Rih witnessed a Russian attack on Monday that resulted in widespread damage.

The search and rescue efforts in the area, according to Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Ukrainian minister of internal affairs, have come to an end.

He shared images of a woman and her 10-year-old daughter who perished in the attack on the social media site X. Igor Klymenko, the minister of the interior of Ukraine, also verified the death toll on Telegram, according to Al Jazeera.

"Mom and daughter killed by a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih today. RIP. Search and rescue operation in Kryvyi Rih is finished - head of National Police. 6 people died and 75 wounded by the missile strike," Gerashchenko tweeted.

As per CNN, a rescue team comprising 230 people and 57 vehicles are involved in the search and rescue for people from the two buildings damaged in the attack. And they rescued three people, including a child born in 2013, from the rubble, while 30 people were helped out of what remained of the structures.

Russia launched a pair of missiles at the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said adding that a four-story school building was struck and parts of the fourth through ninth floors of a nearby residential tower were destroyed.

Zelenskyy said the strike in Kryvyi Rih was part of a Russian bombardment in which "the enemy has been stubbornly attacking cities, city centres, shelling civilian objects and housing.”“But this terror will not frighten us or break us. We are working and saving our people,” he added.

After the attack, the Russian Defense Minister, separately, said that they have intensified attacks on Ukraine in response to drone strikes on his country’s territory, including those in Moscow on Sunday, according to CNN.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said, "The intensity of attacks on Ukrainian military facilities, including those supporting these terrorist attacks, has been increased several times." (ANI)

