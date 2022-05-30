Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], May 30 (ANI/Xinhua): The death toll rose to 56 from the heavy rains in the northeastern state of Pernambuco, authorities said on Sunday.

Fifty-six people are still missing and nearly 4,000 have been evacuated due to the floods and landslides caused by the heavy rains, according to the local Civil Defense.

Recife City, the capital of northeastern Pernambuco State, is the most affected with more than 30 deaths registered.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted that he will visit Recife on Monday to assess the situation.

The rains have also hit the neighbouring state of Alagoas, where two people died and around 7,000 were displaced due to the flooding.

In nine municipalities of Pernambuco, local authorities have declared a state of emergency. (ANI/Xinhua)

