New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): After being conferred the prestigious Legion of Merit from US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply honoured by the award, adding that it recognises the efforts of India and the US to improve bilateral relations between the nations.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the award reflected the bipartisan consensus of both countries about the Indo-US strategic partnership.

"I am deeply honoured to be awarded the Legion of Merit by @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It recognises the efforts of the people of India & the US to improve bilateral ties, reflected in the bipartisan consensus in both countries about the Indo-US Strategic Partnership," he tweeted.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said that the Indo-US relationship can leverage the vast potential of the people to provide global leadership for the benefit of the entire humanity.

"The 21st century presents both unprecedented challenges as well as opportunities. The India-US relationship can leverage the vast potential of our people's unique strengths to provide global leadership for the benefit of entire humanity," he tweeted.

He further reiterated the government's firm commitment to continue working with the US government and stakeholders to bolster India-US relations.

"On behalf of the 1.3 billion people of India, I reiterate my government's firm conviction and commitment to continue working with the US government, and all other stakeholders in both countries, for further strengthening India-US ties," he said in another tweet.

US President Donald Trump has presented PM Modi with the prestigious Legion of Merit, a top US honour, for his leadership in elevating India and US strategic partnership, National Security Advisor Robert C. O' Brien informed. The medal was accepted by Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu on behalf of the Prime Minister.

The citation with the award states "for exceptionally meritorious service as the Prime Minister of the Republic of India from May 2014 to August 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's steadfast leadership and vision have accelerated India's emergence as a global power and elevated the strategic partnership between the United States and India to address global challenges."

The Legion of Merit Medal was established by Congress on July 20, 1942, and is awarded to members of the US military and foreign military members and political figures who have displayed exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. It is one of the highest military medals that can be awarded to foreign officers.

The Legion of Merit Medal is a five-rayed white cross, edged with red, resting on a green wreath with a blue centre containing 13 white stars. (ANI)

