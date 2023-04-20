Islamabad [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): The Pakistan Supreme Court on Wednesday declared as inadmissible the defence ministry's plea to hold general elections for the national and provincial assemblies at the same time, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

The court warned the government of "serious consequences" if it failed to release the funds required for conducting polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while hearing the defence ministry's plea.

Also Read | Kagame Defends Russia’s Presence in Africa.

The petition was heard by a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar.

The court order said it was pointed out to the attorney general that the plea could not be entertained or relief granted since the matter was already decided by a final judgement of the court and was thus "disposed of as not maintainable".

Also Read | Sudan Violence: UK Calls for Immediate End to Fighting, Lasting Ceasefire in African Country.

Pakistan's Defence Ministry on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court (SC) to seek 'simultaneous elections in the country, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

The defence ministry has asked the Pakistan Supreme Court to recall its April 4 order to hold Punjab elections on May 8, and issue a directive that the general elections for the National and provincial assemblies should take place at the same time, after the completion of their terms.

According to ARY News, the ministry's view was in line with the federal government's stance, which has opposed holding separate general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)