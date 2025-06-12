Boston, Jun 11 (AP) The defense in Karen Read's second murder trial rested its case on Wednesday, arguing she was framed for the killing of her Boston police officer boyfriend.

Read, 45, faces murder and other charges for the death of John O'Keefe, who was found dead in the snow in January 2022 after a night of drinking. Prosecutors have said Read intentionally struck O'Keefe with her sport utility vehicle and left him to die.

Also Read | US: Toddler Dies of Suspected Heat Stroke After Drunk Man Leaves Her in Hot Car for 9 Hours in Louisiana, Arrested.

Read's defense has suggested she was the victim of a wide-ranging conspiracy that included planting evidence and using her as a convenient scapegoat for her boyfriend's death. They also unsuccessfully sought a mistrial earlier in the trial.

Read's first trial ended in a hung jury. (AP)

Also Read | Elon Musk Backs Off From Feud With US President Donald Trump, Says 'Social Media Posts Went Too Far'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)