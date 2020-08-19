New York, Aug 19 (AP) A day after Michelle Obama's passion wowed Democrats, Joe Biden is drawing on a collection of his party's most experienced leaders at the Democratic National Convention to underscore what he calls a global leadership deficit that threatens US national security.

In addition to the former foreign and domestic policy leaders, Jill Biden will introduce herself to the nation for the first time as the prospective first lady. A longtime teacher, she'll speak from her former classroom at Brandywine High School near the family home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State John Kerry are among the headliners on a night that organisers hope to emphasise a simple theme: Leadership matters. Former President Jimmy Carter, now 95 years old, will also make an appearance.

“Donald Trump is just not equipped, not capable of doing what we need to do in the world today,” Kerry said during a briefing ahead of the convention's second night.

“What Donald Trump inherited, which was a growing economy and a world of respect, he's turned into a world of chaos, literally.”

Biden is fighting unprecedented logistical challenges to deliver his message during an all-virtual convention this week as the coronavirus epidemic continues to claim hundreds of American lives each day and wreaks havoc on the economy.

The four-day affair culminates Thursday when Biden formally accepts his party's presidential nomination at a mostly empty Delaware convention hall.

His running mate, California Sen Kamala Harris, will become the first woman of colour to accept a major party's vice presidential nomination on Wednesday.

Until then, the former vice president is presenting what he sees as the best of his sprawling coalition to the American electorate in a format unlike any other in history.

There is no live audience for any of the speakers, who, like Mrs Obama on Monday night, have so far delivered their remarks standing or seated alone in mostly prerecorded videos.

Biden is leading Trump in most polls, but 77 days before the election, the Democrat has neither history nor enthusiasm on his side.

Just one incumbent president has been defeated in the last four decades. And Biden's supporters consistently report that they're motivated more by opposition to Trump than excitement about Biden, a 77-year-old lifelong politician.

That deficit could hurt turnout among less consistent voters, particularly minorities, whom Biden needs to show up in great numbers this fall.

It remains to be seen whether the unconventional convention will give Biden the momentum he's looking for.

Michelle Obama did energise Democrats in her keynote address Monday night, when she delivered a passionate condemnation of the Republican president who replaced her husband. “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” she said.

“He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us.” Trump responded on Tuesday, tweeting that he wouldn't be in the “beautiful White House” today if it “weren't for the job done by her husband,” President Barack Obama. (AP)

