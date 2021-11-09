Islamabad [Pakistan], November 9 (ANI): As many as 45 new dengue fever cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Pakistan's capital city Islamabad, reported Pakistan's ARY News.

The 45 new dengue cases, reported in the last 24 hours are centred in the urban and rural suburbs of the capital city, ARY News reported as mentioned by the District Health Officer.

Also Read | Afghanistan Confirms Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to Visit Pakistan for Troika Plus Meeting.

So far 17 people have crumbled to death due to dengue fever in Islamabad. According to ARY News, this season an additional 4,167 cases have surfaced in the capital city, all of which are mosquito-borne viral diseases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad have been witnessing a spike in the number of dengue cases. The viral fever cases are ramping up expeditiously.

Also Read | Oral COVID-19 Pill to Be Imported into South Korea in February 2022, Says KCDC.

According to the World Health Organization, Dengue is a viral disease or infection caused by a dengue-infected mosquito. The viral infection is likely to occur and persist in warm and tropical climates, where the possibility of spreading is also higher.

The symptoms surface after four to ten days from the day of dengue infected mosquito bite. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)