Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama departed for Ladakh on Saturday morning, where he is expected to stay until the end of August. Hundreds of devotees gathered at Kangra Airport to see him off, expressing their joy and reverence ahead of his annual sojourn to the Himalayan region.

Devotees, while speaking to ANI, said His Holiness will spend the monsoon season in Ladakh, blessing the people of the region. Residents from Ladakh and neighbouring areas are eagerly awaiting his arrival.

Among those present was Tsering Dolma, President of the Regional Tibetan Women's Association, who expressed the significance of the visit while speaking to ANI. "Our revered leader, the Dalai Lama, is travelling to Ladakh, and we are delighted. The weather there is very pleasant right now. This year marks his 90th birthday. The people of Ladakh deeply revere Guruji. We will celebrate his birthday once again in Ladakh, and that's why we're travelling there too."

Tenzin Dolma, an exile Tibetan woman who came to see him off, also shared her thoughts while speaking to ANI. "Today, His Holiness is travelling to Ladakh. We have all come here for his darshan. We are here to pray for his safe journey and good health. He holds immense significance in our lives."

International devotees also joined the crowd at the airport. Trinh Thang, a devotee from Vietnam, said while speaking to ANI, "I am Tring Thang from Vietnam. We just got off the airplane, and seeing the Dalai Lama was an unexpected and lucky surprise. He is a symbol of peace and spirituality."

Luis, a French devotee, shared his experience of seeing the Dalai Lama for the first time while speaking to ANI. "I came here to see His Holiness the Dalai Lama and I am really grateful. His teachings inspire not just Buddhists but people of all faiths, especially the youth. When I saw him, I was so overwhelmed--I think I wasn't breathing for ten seconds."

The Dalai Lama's departure for Ladakh comes just days after he marked a significant personal milestone--his 90th birthday. Tibetan monk Dalai Lama, while thanking all his followers for their greetings on his 90th birthday, said that this was an important milestone of his life.

He also took the opportunity to encourage his followers to uphold values of compassion and kindness. The Dalai Lama said that he requested his followers to join him in his effort of spreading kindness and peace across the world.

In a post on X on Friday, he said, "Thank You Message: Dear Brothers and Sisters, Thank you for your warm greetings on my 90th birthday. I very much appreciate your kind gesture. The 90th birthday is conventionally considered an important milestone in one's life. I have dedicated myself to spreading the message of compassion and kindness, which I believe is the basis for peace and happiness in this world, and will continue doing so. As I often tell my friends and well-wishers, I would request you to join me in this effort, to be warm-hearted and to lead a meaningful life in the service of others; that will be the best birthday gift to me. I feel my life has been of some benefit to people across the world, and I dedicate the rest of my time to the service of others. Thank you and with my good wishes, Dalai Lama"

The Dalai Lama celebrated his 90th birthday in Dharamshala on July 6 with an address focusing on the values of compassion, service, and the Bodhichitta way of life. (ANI)

