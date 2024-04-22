Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 22 (ANI): As part of BJP's global outreach program "KNOW BJP", a seven-member delegation of diplomats from various missions in India has been visiting Rajasthan's Jodhpur from April 22-24 to experience the first-hand insight of the election campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the Lok Sabha polls, the party said in a press release on Monday.

The "KNOW BJP" initiative was launched by BJP President JP Nadda on the 43rd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Also Read | Ebrahim Raisi Meets Shehbaz Sharif: Iranian President and Pakistan PM Agree on Joint Efforts To Eradicate Terrorism Months After Tit-for-Tat Air Strikes.

According to the press release, the delegation comprises diplomatic representatives from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russian Federation and Suriname who will experience the BJP's election campaign amid the Lok Sabha Elections being held in the world's largest democracy.

Previously, similar delegations have successfully experienced BJP's campaigns during state elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat in late 2022, as well as in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in November 2023

Also Read | Maldives Elections 2024 Results: China Hails Mohamed Muizzu's Victory in Parliament Polls, Wants To Deepen Strategic Ties Between Two Countries.

BJP In-charge for BJP's Foreign Affairs Department said in the press release that, "BJP plans to take similar delegations during upcoming phases of the general elections."

Earlier last month, Tanzania's ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi's young delegation led by Emmanuel John Nchimbi visited India. BJP's foreign affairs department's in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale welcomed the Tanzanian delegation.

During the meeting, the Tanzanian leaders were apprised of the working, concept and features of the NaMo app as a tool for communication. The Tanzanian delegation held talks with members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and IT and social media cells about the communication strategies of the BJP during elections.

In a post on X, BJP's Foreign Affairs Department stated, "A youth Delegation of Tanzania's ruling party @ccm_tanzania headed by Dr. Emmanuel John Nchimbi, Sec Gen. CCM, visited India in continuation of the global outreach program "KNOW BJP" launched by BJP Nat. Prez Sh @JPNadda. Delegation was welcomed by Dr. @vijai63 @BJP4India."

"They were apprised about working, concept and features of the NaMo app as a tool for communication. Also held discussions with members of BJYM and IT & social Media cell about communication strategies of BJP during elections," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)