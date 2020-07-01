Santo Domingo [Dominican Republic], July 1 (Sputnik/ANI): Dominican Public Health Minister Rafael Sanchez Cardenas declared an epidemic in the country to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"The decree stipulates the suspension of economic, social and entertainment events from 20:00 to 5:00 every day of the week, with the exception of some," Cardenas said as quoted by the Dia publication.

Also Read | Airbus to Cut 15,000 Jobs Worldwide Due to Coronavirus Crisis, Announces 1,700 Layoffs in UK.

The current ban on commercial, cultural, artistic and sporting events at stadiums, in sports palaces, galleries and other crowded places, as well as the operation of casinos, bars and discos, remains.

The work of hotels and tourism sector enterprises will be preserved in compliance with new sanitary safety requirements.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Update: Spike in COVID-19 Cases in Melbourne Could Result in Cancelation of ICC T20 World Cup, Opening Window for Indian Premier League 13.

The Dominican Republic has 32,658 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 747 deaths and 17,580 recoveries from the novel coronavirus. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)