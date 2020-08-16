Washington, Aug 16: Robert Trump, the younger brother of US President Donald Trump breathed his last at a hospital in New York on Saturday (local time), CNN reported.

"It is with a heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace," the US President said in a statement. Robert Trump, Younger Brother of US President Donald Trump, Dies at 72.

Robert Trump, 72, was admitted to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. He had been sick for the last several months, a person having knowledge of the matter told CNN.

Details of the younger Trump's illness have not been disclosed yet.

Robert Trump was previously hospitalised in June with an undisclosed serious condition, CNN had reported earlier.

Earlier on Friday, Donald Trump made a last-minute decision to visit New York to see his brother as he headed to New Jersey for the weekend.

Born in 1948, Robert Trump was one of the four siblings to the President, including the late Fred Trump Jr. He had served as an executive vice president of the Trump Organisation. He oversaw the organisation's Atlantic City casinos.

Earlier this year, the younger Trump got married to his former secretary Ann Marie Pallan and was previously married to Blaine Trump. Before his demise, Robert Trump resided in Millbrook, New York.

In 2016, Robert Trump had said that he supported his brother's presidential run. He had hosted events and fundraisers in Millbrook in support of the campaign of his brother and other Republicans, according to Town & Country, an American lifestyle magazine.

