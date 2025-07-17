Dubai [UAE], July 17 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Chambers has announced the launch of Dubai Hub London, its first international centre, designed to offer integrated government and private sector services to support international investors and companies seeking to establish operations in Dubai.

The new hub aligns with the leadership's vision to position Dubai as a global business capital, providing seamless access to economic, real estate and legal services under one roof. It simplifies procedures for investors and entrepreneurs while enhancing the emirate's reputation as a business-friendly destination.

Also Read | Pakistan Horror: 15-Year-Old Hindu Girl Abducted at Gunpoint From Her Home in Sindh Province, Another Forcibly Converted to Islam.

Supervised by Dubai Chambers and operated by Al Burj Holding as a government service outsourcing centre, Dubai Hub London is a licensed platform that supports Dubai's global economic standing.

In its initial phase, the hub will offer services from the Dubai Land Department, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, and Dubai Courts. These cover property, licensing, legal, and administrative processes, with plans to expand to additional government entities in future phases.

Also Read | Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Investigation: AAIB Slams International Media Speculation on AI171 Crash, Urges Patience for Final Report.

The Dubai Land Department will offer services such as property valuation, data modification, and map issuance. The Department of Economy and Tourism will provide trade name reservations and licence issuance, renewal, and amendments. Dubai Courts will offer contract attestation, document translation, signature verification, certificate preparation, and declaration registration.

Dubai Hub London will also offer real estate services in collaboration with major property developers from Dubai.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said the launch reflects Dubai's commitment to supporting investors abroad in line with the directives of the leadership and the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

He added, "We are focused on enhancing Dubai's competitiveness and ensuring convenient access to services for our international clients. The launch of Dubai Hub sends a clear message: facilitating business for global investors is our top priority."

Dubai Hub London aims to strengthen ties between Dubai and the UK and create new opportunities for investment. London was selected for the first hub due to its global financial status and access to a broad investor base seeking to tap into Dubai's growing market.

Dubai's flexible regulatory framework, advanced infrastructure, and strategic global location have positioned it as a top investment destination. The emirate retained its number one global ranking for foreign direct investment attraction for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, according to the Financial Times' fDi Markets. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)