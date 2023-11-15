Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 15 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Future Labs, an initiative by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), today signed a partnership agreement with Emirati technology company Eanan to enhance RD cooperation in the drone sector.

The agreement was signed during the Dubai Airshow, which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the participation of more than 1,400 companies from 148 countries.

Under the partnership, Dubai Future Labs will support several of Eanan's innovative projects. The partnership will focus on developing the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the transportation and shipping sectors, enhancing the UAE's position as a global hub for testing, developing and applying the latest innovative technologies in key sectors.

Khalifa Al Qama, Director of Dubai Future Labs, said, "This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting the leadership's vision and efforts to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors, especially in RD and future sectors. This partnership supports the objectives of the Dubai Research Development Programme, which was launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, in September 2022."

The programme aims to open new horizons for economic growth in Dubai and identify major transformations and ways to keep pace with them. It also aims to help the emirate diversify and future-proof its economy.

"The unmanned vehicle sector is one of the most important sectors of the UAE. It has the attention of various national and international projects and initiatives supervised by Dubai Future Labs. This partnership with Eanan will make a significant and positive contribution to scientific research and technological development in Dubai and the UAE."

Rashid bin Hamdan bin Khadem Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Eanan, said, "Through this strategic partnership, Eanan is committed to advancing the horizons of innovation and RD. We aim to provide the best technological solutions based on our commitment to supporting the ambitions of the UAE to become a centre of innovation and a leading global destination for developing drones."

Ali Al Ameemi, CEO of Eanan Aviation, said, "This partnership reflects our vision to be at the forefront of the air mobility sector's transformation. We look forward to benefiting from the capabilities of Emirati experts and specialist companies from all over the world in this promising field.

"Our multi-copter and fixed-wing aircraft are designed and assembled in our local manufacturing facility at the Mohammed bin Rashid Aviation Centre in Dubai South. We are responding to the growing demand for these aircraft locally and globally. We operate within the laws, requirements and regulations set out by Dubai's and the UAE's regulatory authorities."

Eanan debuted its first unmanned aircraft during the Dubai Airshow in 2023. It aims to capitalise on the growing advanced air mobility (AAM) sector, which is expected to reach USD 110 billion by 2035. (ANI/WAM)

