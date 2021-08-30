The Hague, Aug 30 (AP) The Dutch government says its financial support packages to help businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic will end on Oct. 1.

The government announced Monday that with the economy back on track, lockdown measures largely over and unemployment low, “Continuing the support would stand in the way of the economic recovery.”

Also Read | Poland: 3 Afghan Children Poisoned After Eating Mushrooms Picked at Refugee Center.

The government has spent some 80 billion euros (USD94 billion) since March last year propping up business ranging from individual entrepreneurs to national flag carrier KLM. It says the support helped limit bankruptcies and unemployment.

The Dutch economy is forecast to grow 3.8 per cent this year and 3.2 per cent in 2022.

Also Read | Game Addiction: China Limits Online Videogames to 3 Hours a Week for Children.

A number of targeted support measures aimed at education programs and night clubs will remain in the final quarter of the year. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)