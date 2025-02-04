New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Tuesday and discussed development initiatives in Assam and its centrality to the success of India's Act East and BIMSTEC policies.

BIMSTEC comprises seven member countries - Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Glad to meet CM Assam @himantabiswa ji this morning. Discussed development initiatives in Assam, and its centrality to success of our Act East and BIMSTEC policies."

Assam CM Sarma said that he briefed Jaishankar on his recent visits to Bhutan, South Korea and Japan and the tremendous appreciation for India's growth story, which he witnessed first-hand during these visits.

He said that Jaishankar will speak about the critical role of Assam in India's Act East Policy at 'Advantage Assam 2: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025,' scheduled for February 25-26 in Guwahati.

"I had the pleasure to call upon our erudite Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @DrSJaishankar Ji. During our conversation, I had the opportunity to brief him on my recent visits to Bhutan, South Korea and Japan and the tremendous appreciation for the India growth story, which I witnessed first hand in these countries. At #AdvantageAssam2 we will have the privilege of Hon'ble Minister elucidating the critical role of Assam in India's Act East Policy," Sarma posted on X.

The objective of ''Act East Policy' is to promote economic cooperation, and cultural ties and develop strategic relationships with countries in the Asia-Pacific region through continuous engagement at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels thereby providing enhanced connectivity to the states of North Eastern Region including Arunachal Pradesh with other countries in our neighbourhood, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Earlier in January, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal hosted an Investors' Roadshow in Bengaluru, ahead of the showpiece Advantage Assam investment summit in February.

Organized as a precursor to the highly anticipated "Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025," scheduled for 25th and 26th February in Guwahati, the event served as a platform to showcase Assam's immense economic potential to industry leaders and investors.

Addressing the gathering of over 200 investors, business leaders, policymakers and industry experts, Minister Singhal highlighted Assam's strategic location as India's gateway to South and Southeast Asia, with the ability to reach 30 per cent of the global population within a 3-4 hour flight. (ANI)

