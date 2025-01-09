Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered the opening remarks of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Thursday in Odisha where he highlighted the importance of diaspora in nation-building, noted government's achievements for providing a safety net for them and how the diaspora can become an anchor to bring in developmental opportunities for India.

Speaking about the event, Jaishankar said, "This function is like a family reunion; Indians living abroad are able to see and experience for themselves the progress and development taking place in their country", he added that Indians are also proud of the success and achievements of the diaspora.

Also Read | January 9 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 9.

Speaking about the importance of the diaspora, Jaishankar said, "In a globalised era, the diaspora only becomes more important with each passing year. Whether it is technology, best practices or resources. Be it tourism, trade or investment, the two-way flows you enable are invaluable."

Jaishankar noted that the people-centric changes being promoted in India also benefit the diaspora, "This could be enhancing ease of doing business, promoting ease of living or facilitating connectivity and travel. The application of digital technologies to ensure diaspora welfare is also apparent. In the last decade, we have seen the simplification of passport issues, renewal as well as ease of attestation. consular services have improved, welfare measures have increased, grievance platforms are effective."

Also Read | 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires: Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Miles Teller and Many Other Hollywood Celebrities' Homes Burnt Down.

"In times of difficulties, you can be confident that the Modi Sarkar has your back", Jaishankar added.

Highlighting the external impact of Odisha, Jaishankar said, " The hosting of PBD in Odisha is reflective of Modi Sarkar's Purvodaya policy", elaborating further, he said, "The famous Bali Yatra is a precursor of what is today's government of India's act East policy. When we define ourselves as an Indo-Pacific nation, we do so from the eastern seaboard of Odisha. This gathering should inspire you to nurture more strongly the heritage, traditions, and identity."

Jaishankar noted that despite the global upheavals, the message that the diaspora will carry forward and take away from the convention, "Is of a Bharat which is more confident, modernising and inclusive, where tradition and technology go hand in hand, where the journey towards Viksit Bharat is ongoing and each one of you in your own way can make a difference to the realisation of that goal."

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other. The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat." A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)